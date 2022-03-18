Pohuehue Viaduct Closure Postponed To Monday 21 March

The full closure of Pohuehue viaduct on State Highway 1 south of Warkworth, will now occur on Monday 21 March, not on Sunday night as previously advised.

The one night closure is postponed to Monday 21 March from 10pm, due to unfavourable weather conditions forecast for this Sunday.

If the bad weather continues into Monday night, the works will be rescheduled to a later date.

To ensure those travelling in the North can continue their journeys on Monday night, a detour will be in place between Silverdale and Warkworth via State Highway 16.

The detour could add up to 60 minutes travel time for some road users (depending on their destination), so we advise planning travel over this time carefully.

The full road closure allows our crew to work safely while the new asphalt is laid across the Pohuehue viaduct.

The closure will be in place from 10pm on Monday, and go through to 5am the next morning.

Waka Kotahi would like to thank those who use the northern highway network in advance for their patience while these crucial maintenance works are carried out.

