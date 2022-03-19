UPDATE: Fatal Crash, State Highway 1, Manakau - Central

18 March

Police can confirm that one person has died and two people have been

seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1 near Manakau.

The crash, involving a LPG tanker and two cars, occurred at 5.15pm.

The road has now reopened, after being closed while emergency services

attended the crash. Investigations in to the circumstances of the crash are

ongoing.

Police thank motorists for their patience while traffic was diverted and

delayed.

