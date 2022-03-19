Police seeking help in Invercargill incident
Saturday, 19 March 2022, 6:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 March
Invercargill Police investigating damage to a
residential property and a
commercial premises are
seeking help from the public
The two incidents occurred
between midday on Saturday, 12 March and the
morning of
Monday, 14 March.
The residential property is located on
Orwell Crescent and the commercial
property is located on
Annan Street.
We would like to speak to anyone who was in
the area and has information
about these two
incidents.
If you were in these areas during this time and
noticed any suspicious
activity, please call 105 and
quote file number 220314/3750 for Orwell
Crescent or
220314/3186 for Annan Street.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
