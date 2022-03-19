Police seeking help in Invercargill incident

18 March

Invercargill Police investigating damage to a residential property and a

commercial premises are seeking help from the public

The two incidents occurred between midday on Saturday, 12 March and the

morning of Monday, 14 March.

The residential property is located on Orwell Crescent and the commercial

property is located on Annan Street.

We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and has information

about these two incidents.

If you were in these areas during this time and noticed any suspicious

activity, please call 105 and quote file number 220314/3750 for Orwell

Crescent or 220314/3186 for Annan Street.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

