UPDATE: Serious crash, Kāpiti Expressway - Wellington
Saturday, 19 March 2022, 6:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 March
The Kāpiti Expressway near Raumati South has
reopened following a serious
crash earlier today.
The
crash involving a truck and a motorcycle occurred at
4.30pm.
One person was transported to Wellington Hospital
in a serious condition.
Police thank motorists for their
patience while the road was blocked to allow
emergency
services to attend the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month.. More>>