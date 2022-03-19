Crash, Cobham Drive, Hamilton - Waikato

Motorists are advised of a serious crash on Cobham Drive, Hamilton, and to use alternate routes if possible.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30pm and involved multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle.

At least two people appear seriously injured.

The southbound lanes of Cobham Drive into Hamilton are blocked near Johnsview Terrace and traffic management is in place.

© Scoop Media

