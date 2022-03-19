Cobham Drive, Hamilton, Reopens - Waikato
Cobham Drive has reopened following an earlier crash in Hamilton.
Two people had moderate injuries and one person had serious injuries in the multi-vehicle crash just before 11:30am.
