Man Shot By Police Near Invercargill
Saturday, 19 March 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been shot by Police near Invercargill
today.
Officers were seeking the man in relation to an
earlier call of concern for a female.
The man
presented a weapon to officers on State Highway 1 at Dacre,
and was subsequently shot by Police shortly before
midday.
He was taken to hospital in a serious
condition where he is undergoing surgery.
State
Highway 1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway remains closed between
Kerr Road and SH 98 while Police conduct a scene
examination.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and
take alternate routes.
More information will be
released when
available.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month.. More>>