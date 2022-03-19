Man Shot By Police Near Invercargill

A man has been shot by Police near Invercargill today.

Officers were seeking the man in relation to an earlier call of concern for a female.

The man presented a weapon to officers on State Highway 1 at Dacre, and was subsequently shot by Police shortly before midday.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition where he is undergoing surgery.

State Highway 1/Edendale-Woodlands Highway remains closed between Kerr Road and SH 98 while Police conduct a scene examination.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

More information will be released when available.

© Scoop Media

