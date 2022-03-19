Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Search For David Holland

Saturday, 19 March 2022, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Today Tauranga Police Search and Rescue conducted an extended search in Papamoa looking for missing man Dr David Holland.

The search was concentrated in the sand dunes between Karewa Parade to Ocean Beach Road.

Police were overwhelmed by the support of the community volunteers who attended today to assist in the search.

There were 148 volunteers searchers today locating a total of 36 items which were reported back to Police. Unfortunately, none of those items have any relevance to the missing doctor.

The Tauranga Land Search and Rescue teams also searched more difficult areas in the dunes covering spaces that were not visible from the air.

Nothing of interest was located.

Tauranga Coast Guard have been relaying an “all stations” message to recreational boats in the area today, asking them to be vigilant and contact Police if they found anything of interest.

Sergeant Craig Madden of the Tauranga Search and Rescue would like to acknowledge the efforts of a number of volunteer organisations including the Tauranga and Rotorua Land Search and Rescue, the Mount Maunganui, Omanu and the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving clubs, Tauranga Coastguard and the Coastguard Air
Patrol, and community volunteers for their many hours of searching.

The search will continue over the weekend.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
