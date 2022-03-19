Update - Manaia Homicide Investigation

Police are now able to name the man who died at a rural property in Manaia, Coromandel yesterday afternoon.

A homicide investigation is underway following the discovery of the body of Guy Richards, 43, of Manaia.

A post-mortem has been completed today, and a scene examination continues.

Police are following lines of inquiry into the circumstances of Mr Richards' death.

