Body Found In Search For Wayne Taylor
Sunday, 20 March 2022, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Specialist LandSAR teams searching for 54-year-old Wayne
Taylor, who was reported missing on 22 February, have found
a body.
The body of a man matching Mr Taylor’s
description was located yesterday afternoon at the base of a
cliff inland from where his car was located at a lookout
just north of Kaikoura.
His death is not considered
suspicious and will be referred to the
Coroner.
