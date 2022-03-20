State Highway 1 Reopens Following Police Shooting - Southern

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted

The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism

The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics

Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

Chris Luxon - Applauds Simon Bridges’ Contribution



