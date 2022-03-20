Witnesses Sought To Upper Hutt Serious Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd:

Hutt Valley Police are seeking assistance from the public regarding a serious assault that occurred on Fergusson Drive last night.

Two men were walking along Fergusson Drive near Caltex Rimutaka at around 8:30pm when they were approached by a man and seriously assaulted with a weapon.

One man was critically injured and was transported to hospital where he had emergency surgery. He remains in a critical condition with life threatening injuries.

The other man received moderate injuries which were treated at hospital and he has been discharged.

Our enquiries so far have established that at around 7:50pm Police were called by the same victims as they were concerned about a woman who was following them, filming and taking pictures of them.

“We are working to establish whether these two incidents are linked,” Detective Senior Sergeant Todd says.

Anyone who was at the Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7:40pm and 8:40pm last night is asked to contact Police.

Motorists who were passing through this area who may have dash cam footage or private dwellings in the area with home CCTV footage are also urged to contact Police as this footage could assist us with our enquiries.

Police are also appealing for the woman who filmed the victims prior to the assault to come forward and speak with us. Anyone who knows this woman is also urged to contact Police.

Information can be passed on by calling 105 and quoting file number 220320/3075.

You can also contact Police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

