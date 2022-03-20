Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dairy Farmer Named Taranaki Manawatu FMG Young Farmer Of The Year

Sunday, 20 March 2022, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Young Farmers

David Reesby, 21, has secured himself a spot at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final.

David, a Marton Young Farmers member, is second in charge on his family’s dairy farm near Oroua and was announced as the winner of the 2022 Taranaki Manawatu FMG Young Farmer of the Year on Saturday night.

It was a clean sweep for Marton Young Farmers as both the runner-up and third-place winners are members of the club.

Land management advisor Brad Beatson, 30, was named as runner-up. Meanwhile, veterinarian Georgina Campbell, 31, came in third.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Regional Final was held on Saturday at the Feilding High School Dairy Farm.

The Taranaki Manawatu Regional Final Organising Committee was made up of local NZ Young Farmers members and was led by Georgia Young and Kate Stewart. The team put on an outstanding day, challenging the eight Contestants to a range of tasks ensuring to test their ability and knowledge of the food and fibre sector.

Reflecting on the day, David was thankful for all the hard work the convenors and volunteers put in behind the scenes. He explained he was shocked to see his name at the top of the leaderboard before the quiz.

“I didn’t expect to be that high up the list, I was pretty stoked and pretty proud to be up there, I knew I had to go well in the quiz to keep ahead of Brad and Georgina.”

In the lead-up to the Grand Final, David will be putting in the hard yards, “you don’t know what to expect in the Grand Final, so will be giving it my all and will be trying to study hard,” he explained.

The contest is based on four pillars – agri-skills, agri-business, agri-sports, and agri-knowledge.

David Reesby will battle it for the title of FMG Young Farmer of the Year at the Grand Final in Whangarei this July against six other regional final winners from across the country.

New Zealand Young Farmers Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith said the stakes for 2022 were incredibly high being the third contest season impacted by the global pandemic.

"Entries for FMG Young Farmer of the Year were up 30% this year despite the uncertainty of COVID which is a credit to all our amazing volunteers, members, sponsors, and staff who put this contest together," she said.

"My gratitude for everyone's efforts extends beyond words and I am really proud to see how everyone has worked together to deliver another season, to pivot and adapt to new challenges including the red light framework."

"The calibre of competitors at each Regional Final is the highest I have seen it and is an extraordinary showcase of the skills and knowledge needed to be involved in the primary industries in this day and age."

"Our competitors represent the full diversity of the primary industries and the array of opportunities available and goes to show that New Zealand Young Farmers' members really are the best and brightest."

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series would not be possible without support from its family of sponsors: FMG, Ravensdown, Worksafe, Ministry for Primary Industries, Environmental Protection Authority, Honda, STIHL, Massey University, Lincoln University, New Holland and PTS Logistics.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:



National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 