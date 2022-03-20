Update: Man Shot By Police Near Invercargill

Southern District Commander, Superintendent Paul Basham:

About 9:15am yesterday Police received a report relating to an alleged family harm incident at a rural address west of Invercargill.

Police attended, however neither offender or victim was present.

Police began making attempts to locate both people reportedly involved in the incident.

When Police arrived at the alleged offender’s address about 11:25am, he got in a vehicle and rammed a Police car before fleeing the scene.

He and his vehicle were located stopped a short time later on State Highway 1 near Dacre.

The male was in possession of a modified firearm, and confronted motorists.

He approached other vehicles, breaking the window of one and attempting to enter another.

He then presented a knife and came toward Police, and was shot by an officer shortly before midday.

Officers on the scene immediately rendered medical attention and the man was transported to hospital by Ambulance where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

No officers or members of the public were injured in the incident and Police later confirmed that the woman involved is safe and well.

The members of the public involved in the incident have been offered welfare support.

The Police officer who discharged their weapon is being supported, and additional support has been provided to their family and the other officers who attended.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified, and Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

State Highway 1 at Dacre has reopened following a scene examination.

At this early stage in the investigation Police are not in a position to release further information.

