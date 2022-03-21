Surface Flooding - Northland - Northland
Monday, 21 March 2022, 8:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police are urging motorists to drive with caution
and take extra
care on the roads this morning with
surface flooding reported following heavy
rain
overnight.
Reports of surface flooding have been received
around the Western Hills Drive
area of State Highway 1
and State Highway 10 near Kerikeri.
Police are urging
motorists to slow down and drive to the
conditions,
particularly when travelling on highways.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month.. More>>