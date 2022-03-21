Surface Flooding - Northland - Northland

Northland Police are urging motorists to drive with caution and take extra

care on the roads this morning with surface flooding reported following heavy

rain overnight.

Reports of surface flooding have been received around the Western Hills Drive

area of State Highway 1 and State Highway 10 near Kerikeri.

Police are urging motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions,

particularly when travelling on highways.

