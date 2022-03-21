Willis Bond And Eke Panuku Announce Major Partnership In Takapuna Central

Property development and investment company Willis Bond has today confirmed its plans to partner with Eke Panuku Development Auckland to reinvigorate the heart of Takapuna, announcing Takapuna Central, a $400m mixed-use development over five sites surrounding the upcoming Waiwharariki Anzac Square.

This major development is the second key urban regeneration partnership between the award-winning New Zealand developer and council-controlled organisation following their successful collaboration in Wynyard Quarter, where their work together has created areas to live, work and play complemented by cleverly designed public spaces with easy connections for walking and cycling.

This collaborative masterplan approach will see Takapuna Central become a cornerstone of the regeneration of Takapuna’s town centre. Once completed this key centre block will offer premium apartments, office space, and carefully curated retail and hospitality options, all cohesively designed to complement and enhance the surrounds of this seaside community.

The development will be staged across the five sites between 40 Anzac Street and 30-34 Hurstmere Road. The first stage, a 2760sqm site fronting Anzac Street and adjacent to Potters Park, will be home to Takapuna Central Apartments, offering 115 premium apartments designed to suit a range of different lifestyles. Construction is due to start in late 2023 following the completion of the Waiwharariki Anzac Square.

The apartments will be designed and constructed by the same team who developed the multi-award-winning Wynyard Central project in Wynyard Quarter – with architects Architectus and builders LT McGuinness. Willis Bond is targeting a Homestar 7 rating for sustainable design for the development.

Willis Bond Managing Director, Mark McGuinness says the Development Agreement with Eke Panuku is effectively a partnership designed to deliver high-quality buildings with cohesive urban design at front of mind.

“Within a 5-minute walking radius of this site you have Potters Park, a new town square, Takapuna Beach, malls, eateries and shops – our goal here is to connect the dots and create a desirable living environment for visitors and residents alike. Our approach is always to enhance the communities we work in, and we are excited to be an integral part of the work Eke Panuku is doing to unlock Takapuna” says McGuinness.

Eke Panuku Priority Location Director - North, Kate Cumberpatch, says Willis Bond is renowned for its understanding of how best to offer comprehensive mixed-use buildings for unique urban environments, which coupled with their dedication to low environmental impacts will ensure the development of these key central sites meld seamlessly with the surrounding community.

“Our goals in Takapuna are about unlocking its huge potential. By working with Willis Bond to a set of agreed development outcomes, we’re enhancing Takapuna with more urban living options, public space and strengthened connections to ensure this key seaside neighbourhood continues to thrive for decades to come.”

For Auckland Councillor and Planning Committee chair Chris Darby, the appointment of Willis Bond as the successful development partner for this unique location is huge news for Takapuna.

“This is a great example of how public and private sector collaboration can enhance, improve and bring life to the town centre. Today’s announcement will inspire even greater confidence in the future of Takapuna by local residents, business owners and future investors, and will deliver the high-quality outcomes I always envisaged for this anchor project."

"What was once a soulless windy carpark is about to become a hugely desirable place to visit, live, shop and dine, with new homes, businesses and public space."

The masterplan covering all five Takapuna Central sites has been developed in partnership with leading architecture firms, Architectus and Cheshire Architects. Both renowned practices, Architectus were responsible for the Wynyard Quarter precinct masterplan and Cheshire Architects led the masterplan for both Britomart Precinct and more recently, Willis Bond’s Catalina Bay development.

Willis Bond expects to launch Takapuna Central Apartments to market later this year with a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, with provision for resident parking in the building. Construction commencement is due to follow in late 2023. They are also taking expressions of interest for their retail, office and hospitality offerings that are currently in early design stages.

To learn more about Takapuna Central Apartments, visit takapunacentralapartments.co.nz

Takapuna Central

Takapuna Central is the collective name for Willis Bond’s development of 9,050sqm of land, surrounding Waiwharariki Anzac Square in the Takapuna town centre.

Split into five separate sites, located between 40 Anzac Street and 30-34 Hurstmere Road, the entire development will be master planned to ensure all buildings are cohesive and complementary to the surroundings.

Construction of the whole of Takapuna Central will be staggered over 6 years.

Takapuna Central Apartments

The first site to be developed is located near Potters Park, with frontage to Anzac Street, and will become home to Takapuna Central Apartments.

This 14,000sqm mixed-use building will offer 115 premium apartments and up to 500sqm of retail.

Further details and pricing will be available when marketing commences later this year.

Construction Stages – please note timings are approximate and subject to change.

Resource Consent, lodged June 2022

Marketing commences, Quarter Three 2022

Construction commences, Quarter Three 2023

Building completed, Quarter Four 2025

To learn more about Takapuna Central Apartments, visit: (www.takapunacentralapartments.co.nz)

About Willis Bond

Willis Bond has built its reputation as a trusted property development and investment company over the past thirty-four years. Our team is responsible for delivering high quality mixed-use developments across New Zealand, as well as managing several high value funds that seek superior returns for our investors. In addition to capital invested for the long term in high quality property assets, Willis Bond has raised over $500 million in development capital in the past twelve years. Of this, $361 million has been committed to 26 development projects with an end value of $2.3 billion.

In partnership with our industry-leading consultants and contractors, we have led a number of award-winning projects including Chews Lane and Clyde Quay Wharf, both of which have won the Property Council, Property Industry Supreme Award. More recently, our Wynyard Central development in Wynyard Quarter won the Sir Ian Athfield Award for Housing at the 2019 New Zealand Architecture Awards along with an Excellence Award at the Property Council, Property Industry Awards. Our commercial projects such as the PWC Centre in Wellington have also won several industry awards.

Waiwharariki Anzac Square

Eke Panuku has begun construction of Waiwharariki Anzac Square which incorporates a connection through to Hurstmere Road and the site formerly used as the Anzac Street car park. Shaped by considerable local feedback and expert masterplanning, the square will offer a central community space, where people can come together to meet and relax. The square will accommodate a range of events and activities, including concerts and a regular market, and will become the home of the Takapuna War Memorial. Through involvement of a mana whenua-appointed artist, an important cultural narrative has been woven through the design and references the underground springs flowing from Lake Pupuke to Takapuna Beach.

Construction Stages – please note timings are approximate and subject to change.

Stage 1 – 38 Hurstmere Road site (January 2022 – December 2022)

Stage 2 – Service Lane (February 2022 – September 2022)

Stage 3 – Remainder of the site (February 2022 – May 2023)

Some small adjustments to the service lane route will be required during construction.

Construction will only take place Monday – Saturday. There will be no construction on Sundays.

Register for construction updates here.

More information on the project here

Anzac Street car park

The Anzac Street car park is partly closed to public car parking during the construction of Waiwharariki Anzac Square. Approximately 125 car parks will remain available during the construction period in the northern area of the car park with access off Anzac Street.

This is also the location for the Takapuna Sunday Market which has recently resumed operations under the COVID-19 Protection Framework guidelines.

There is plenty of parking options nearby, including Toka Puia, Killarney Street and Wilson car park. More information can be found at the following sites:

https://at.govt.nz/driving-parking/find-parking/parking-in-north-auckland/ https://www.ilovetakapuna.co.nz/discover/parking-options/

Further information on the Eke Panuku Unlock Takapuna programme can be found here.

About Eke Panuku Development Auckland

Eke Panuku Development Auckland is a council-controlled organisation established to deliver urban regeneration in Auckland. We work across multiple locations and scales - from large long-term urban regeneration projects to small projects on specific sites – to meet the needs of the city’s long-term growth, including the requirement for more affordable homes.

