Bus Upgrades, New Local Cycling Network For Whau If Auckland Council Climate Action Package Goes Ahead

Bus services across the Whau region will be improved and a new safe cycling network delivered in New Lynn if Auckland Council’s proposed Climate Action Package goes ahead as part of this year’s Annual Budget.

Mayor Phil Goff says the Climate Action Package will reduce emissions by providing better access to low-emissions public transport, cycling and walking. It will also fund tree planting across Auckland, concentrated in low-income areas that currently lack canopy coverage.

“Time is running out to act on our emissions reduction commitments and avert a climate disaster that will have serious impacts on our children and grandchildren,” he says.

“The Climate Action Package includes a $600 million funding boost to improve bus services throughout Auckland, which will see more than a million Aucklanders living within 500m of an improved bus route and fund 79 new electric or hydrogen low-emissions buses.

“There will also be funding to provide new cycling and walking infrastructure, increase urban tree canopy, and make our ferry fleet more sustainable.”

For the Whau ward, the Climate Action Package will fund an upgrade to the existing 670 route from New Lynn to Mt Roskill and Onehunga to make it a frequent route, and will deliver further upgrades to bus services in Kelston, South Lynn and Green Bay, Rosebank, New Windsor, and Blockhouse Bay.

It will also fund a concentrated investment in New Lynn to provide safe cycling connections between residential areas and the metro centre, train station and schools.

Whau Ward Councillor Tracy Mulholland says, “the Climate Action Targeted Rate’s purpose is to enhance bus services and make it easier to walk and cycle in the Auckland region, lowering our emissions. I encourage the community to have your say on the Climate Action Targeted Rate, as this will help councillors in the decision-making process.”

The Climate Action Package will be funded by a Climate Action Targeted Rate of around $1.12 per week for ratepayers with a median-value property, now worth more than $1 million, as well as co-funding from government and fares from increased public transport patronage.

“It’s a small weekly sum but will enable us to make a big contribution to tackling climate change and building a fairer and more sustainable city,” Mayor Goff says.

Consultation on Auckland Council’s Annual Budget, including the Climate Action Targeted Rate, is open until 28 March. Visit akhaveyoursay.nz/budget to find out more and have your say.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Whau Ward bus improvements under the proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate (these are in addition to already funded improvements to be implemented in FY 21/22 to FY 23/24):

Service level improvements in Kelston, South Lynn and Green Bay, Rosebank, New Windsor, Blockhouse Bay

Crosstown FREQUENT 67 from New Lynn to Mt Roskill and Onehunga (current 670)

Whau will also receive seven local area cycling networks in New Lynn as part of an investment by Auckland Transport.

Across Auckland, the Climate Action Targeted Rate will deliver:

More than $600 million invested in new or improved bus services which will see 1 million Aucklanders living within 500m of an improved route

$122 million to accelerate decarbonisation of the ferry fleet, which accounts for 21 per cent of Auckland’s emissions from public transport

$228 million for walking and cycling

$13.3 million for urban ngahere, māra kai (food gardens) and tiny forests

10 new frequent bus services and service improvements in every ward in Auckland

An additional 79 low-emissions buses for Tāmaki Makaurau

Additional safe cycle facilities PLUS a full Local Area Network in New Lynn (length not yet calculated)

Up to 35km of walking connectivity improvements

14,800 native mature trees with a focus on areas with the most heat vulnerability and lowest canopy cover.

More details of the proposed Annual Budget and Climate Action package, including the full proposal and supporting documents, can be found here.

