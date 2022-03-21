Upper Hutt Serious Assault – Injuries Confirmed

Police can confirm further details about the injuries one man sustained following the serious assault near Caltex Rimutaka on Saturday night.

Two men were walking along Fergusson Drive near Caltex Rimutaka at around 8:30pm when they were approached by a man and seriously assaulted. One man received moderated injuries and was discharged from hospital.

The other man remains in Wellington Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police can confirm his injuries are a result of blunt force trauma inflicted by an object.

We can confirm that these are not stabbing or gunshot injuries.

This was a very serious assault that was extremely traumatising for our victims and that has left one man fighting for his life.

A scene examination has been completed and Police are examining a number of exhibits that were seized.

We continue to urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

Anyone who was at the Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7:40pm and 8:40pm on Saturday night is asked to contact Police.

We continue to appeal to motorists who were passing through this area who may have dash cam footage or private dwellings in the area with home CCTV footage to contact Police as this footage could assist us with our enquiries.

Enquiries continue to be made to establish if the woman who was reported to have followed the men, filmed and taken pictures of them prior to the assault is linked to the incident.

Anyone with any information that could assist our enquiries is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 220320/3075.

You can also contact Police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

