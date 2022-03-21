Fourth Body Recovered In North Cape Search Operation

Police can confirm that a fourth body has been located in the water during a search and rescue operation off North Cape.

The body has been retrieved this afternoon by a vessel supporting the search operation.

Search efforts, led by the Rescue Coordination Centre at Maritime NZ, are ongoing to locate a fifth person who remains unaccounted for.

Police and Victim Support are contacting the families of those involved in this incident to support them during this incredibly difficult time.

