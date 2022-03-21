Controlled Purchase Operation In Marlborough

A Controlled Purchase Operation (CPO) checking on the sale of alcohol to minors was held on Friday 18 March.

CPOs are used in conjunction with licence compliance checks to ensure licensed premises and certified managers are operating within their legal responsibilities.

Police, District Licencing Agencies and the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board joined forces to run the operation on Friday evening.

For this operation a volunteer aged under-18 visited a number of premises in the Marlborough area and attempted to purchase alcohol.

All but two premises visited requested identification, correctly identified the age of the minor and politely declined the sale.

Although the general level of compliance was good, Police were disappointed that two breaches were still detected.

One was a Blenheim bar and the other a Picton licensed premises.

Minors are at increased risk of alcohol-related harm and selling alcohol to a minor is a serious offence, attracting heavy fines and/or suspension of liquor licence and manager’s certificate.

"These operations are carried out to check processes and ensure compliance with the law by licensed premises,” says Acting Sergeant James MacKenzie.

“We are committed to reducing alcohol-related harm in our community, and ensuring alcohol is not being sold to underage people is a crucial component of this.”

Police will continue to monitor licensed premises in the future.

If you have any concerns about the sale or supply of alcohol to minors in your community, or you have any other questions around the sale or supply of alcohol, please contact your local Police station or Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer.

