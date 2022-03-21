Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet

Monday, 21 March 2022, 5:28 pm
Press Release: The Treasury

The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh.

The Investment Statement describes and states the value of the government’s significant assets and liabilities, how this has changed from the past, and how this is expected to change in the future.

"The experience of the past two years has emphasised the importance of a resilient

balance sheet in supporting living standards," Caralee McLiesh says. "The strength of the government balance sheet prior to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the Government to support the wellbeing of New Zealanders through an extraordinary shock. New Zealand’s fiscal response was large by international standards; this response has been critical in minimising unemployment, supporting a swift economic recovery, and preventing longer-lasting harm to living standards."

The response to COVID-19 has seen net core Crown debt (net debt) increase significantly. Net debt was 19.0% of GDP prior to the pandemic and is forecast to peak at 40.1% in 2022/23. The Treasury considers that net debt continues to remain within prudent levels.

Even though net debt has increased significantly, the balance sheet remains resilient and government net worth has increased. The government’s Financial and Social assets have grown, leading to higher net worth of $157 billion. This is an increase in net worth of $40 billion since the 2018 Investment Statement. At the same time there has been an increase in the risk and complexity of the government balance sheet. The government has taken on new assets and liabilities as part of its COVID-19 response and the government’s exposure to interest rate risk has risen because of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Large Scale Asset Purchase programme.

He Puna Hao Pātiki focuses on the overall health of the balance sheet and hones in on the key differences and new challenges we have seen since the pandemic. In addition to COVID-19, the Statement examines changes in the macroeconomic context, such as low neutral interest rates, and evidence that New Zealand has an infrastructure ’gap’.

"COVID-19 has not only re-emphasised the importance of the balance sheet, it has also heightened the importance of good information and strong institutional settings. For the Treasury, these include striking the right balance between prudent debt and prudent investment, effective fiscal frameworks, and measuring and understanding wellbeing."

The 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki is one of four reports within the Treasury’s broader suite of stewardship responsibilities. The others are the Long-term Fiscal Statement and Long-Term Insights Briefing published in September 2021, along with our first Wellbeing Report to be published later this year.

The 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki is available here:

https://www.parliament.nz/resource/en-NZ/PAP_121244/82728da88f65502d4ab6e8eb2a88ad474ce10124

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How, And Whether The Ukraine War Might End


is pretty safe to assume that the Kremlin did not expect Ukraine’s resistance to be as strong and effective as it has been. It is also probably safe to say that the failure of his Ukraine blitzkrieg will not significantly change whatever Vladimir Putin will come to regard as being “Mission Accomplished.” What might Putin’s exit scenario in Ukraine actually look like? Some optimists think he has only limited gains in mind...
More>>



 
 


National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 