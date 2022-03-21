Appeal For Witnesses: Man Shot By Police Near Invercargill

Police investigating the incident in Invergargill on Saturday which led to a man being shot by Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Police had been attempting to locate the man at his rural Invercargill address in relation to an alleged family harm incident when he fled.

He then confronted motorists and Police with weapons on State Highway 1.

The man was shot by Police and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The woman involved in the incident was located safe and well at another location.

The officer who discharged their firearm is currently off work, as is routine after such an incident, and their family and being supported by the organisation.

Ongoing support is also being provided to all staff involved in this incident.

Police are now working to investigate the events of the morning and would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident unfold on SH1.

Specifically we'd like to speak with the occupants of two vehicles:

A black people mover, which was travelling south towards Invercargill and was stopped near the incident as it occurred;

A black Ford Ranger travelling north which stopped behind a black Mazda and would have witnessed the incident.

If you were in either of these vehicles, or if you witnessed the incident and have information to share, please get in touch by calling 105 and quote file number 220319/2126.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

