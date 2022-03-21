North Cape Operation - Update Four

The search for the final unaccounted for person after a vessel sank off North Cape will resume tomorrow morning.

This is an active search for the remaining person unaccounted for, and the rescuers are focused on finding them and will explore every option. Police divers also arrived to the scene this evening and will be heading out tomorrow morning.

Conditions tomorrow morning are expected to be favourable for the rescue effort.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by a vessel at about 8pm, Sunday 20 March. It triggered a significant operation with searchers from the air and the sea.

Five of the 10 people on-board were rescued, while Police have confirmed four people died.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted and their families," Rescue Coordination Spokesperson Nick Burt says.

"Conditions were difficult for rescuers, this afternoon search crews have been battling squalls, which have hampered search efforts," Nick Burt says.

The five people rescued have all been discharged from Kaitaia Hospital.

This is the final update for Monday, 21 March 2022.

© Scoop Media

