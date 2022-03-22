Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Building Funds: The Answer To A Prayer

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

One of New Plymouth’s most iconic buildings has been saved for future generations, with help from NPDC’s Building Funds.

A $25,000 grant has helped ensure that the stone-clad St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and its spire will be towering over Liardet Street on the one-way system, for years to come.

The church, which was built in the 1930s, needed earthquake strengthening to its walls, as well as work to support the spire and bracing of the main roof.

“This was a $332,000 earthquake project and the church faced losing the building without this work, but NPDC stepped up to support it. This is a beautiful building that’s used by hundreds of people each month for a variety of culturally-diverse services, weddings and funerals, as well as for musical performances and rehearsals and other community activities such as blood donations and support groups for women and young people,” said Minister Kevyn Harris.

The St Andrew’s funding came from NPDC’s Built, Cultural Heritage Protection Fund to help owners look after heritage buildings.

NPDC also has a Main Street Fund which helps improve the frontage or signage of buildings in central New Plymouth to bring out the vibrancy and character of the city centre and attract shoppers and potential tenants.

“These funds play a major role in preserving our heritage buildings and the character of our CBD. It’s great to be able to partner with building owners and organisations to keep lifting the appeal and attractiveness of our district for locals and manuhiri (visitors),” said NPDC’s Kelvin Wright, Group Manager Strategic Partnerships.

Building and business owners can apply for funding until 22 June.

