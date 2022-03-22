Haast River Bridge Closures Coming Up, South Westland, SH6

Drivers who travel through Haast, South Westland, after 10 pm at night will face delays of up to an hour in the week starting 28 March.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is doing maintenance work on the single lane Haast River bridge between 10 pm and 6 am over four nights, 28 March to 1 April, Monday to Thursday night/Friday morning.

People will be allowed across the bridge at the top of each hour, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

The bridge is just north of Haast township and there is no detour route.

“This work is not weather dependent. The bridge deck joints are being replaced and sealed to protect the bridge structure below and provide a more comfortable ride,” says Miss Whinham.

Waka Kotahi thanks all regular night-time drivers for their patience and recommends planning journeys to be at the bridge at the top of the hour to avoid a lengthy delay.

