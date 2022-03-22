Arrest Made After Upper Hutt Serious Assault

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to the serious assault on Ferguson Drive, Upper Hutt last Saturday.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with wounding and assault with a weapon.

He is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

A man remains in Wellington Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing and Police continue to ask anyone who is yet to come forward with information to do so.

Anyone who was at the Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7:40pm and 8:40pm last Saturday is asked to contact Police.

We would still like to speak to anyone in this area during this time that may have dash cam or home CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and quoting file number 220320/3075.

You can also contact Police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

