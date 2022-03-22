Serious Crash - SH2, Waitakaruru - Waikato
Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 8:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a
two-vehicle collision on
SH2, Waitakaruru.
SH2 is
closed between Okaeria Rd and SH25.
Police were
notified at 6:41pm.
The road will remain closed, with
diversions in place, while the Serious
Crash Unit
examines the scene.
More information will be provided
when
available.
