UPDATE Fatal Crash - SH2, Waitakaruru - Waikato

Police are now in a position to confirm one person has died in a two-vehicle

collision on SH2, Waitakaruru last night.

Police were notified of the crash at 6:41pm and the person died at the scene.

The road has reopened this morning following a scene examination.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased.

