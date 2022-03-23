UPDATE Fatal Crash - SH2, Waitakaruru - Waikato
Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 7:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to confirm one person has
died in a two-vehicle
collision on SH2, Waitakaruru last
night.
Police were notified of the crash at 6:41pm and
the person died at the scene.
The road has reopened
this morning following a scene
examination.
Investigations into the cause of the
crash are ongoing.
Police extend their sympathies to
the family of the
deceased.
