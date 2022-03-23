Funding Available For Our Creative Community

Need some support to tap into your artistic and original side? The Creative Communities Scheme might have some funding for you.

The next round of the scheme, a partnership between Porirua City Council and Creative New Zealand to encourage local arts activities, closes on 13 April. It is for projects that will take place in our city between 25 May this year and 25 May, 2023.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says creativity exists in all our communities and hopes that people take full advantage of this scheme.

"You see the broadband boxes and the beautiful art work on the buildings in Ferry Place - these are examples we see every day of art work that has taken place from our talented residents," she says.

"It’s tough times with Covid in our world, so it’s more important than ever that this funding is available so people and groups can deliver things that will make Porirua that much more beautiful and give them a chance to be involved in creativity.

"This funding supports the wonderful diversity and artistic cultural traditions we know we have in Porirua, and it allows young people to engage with the arts.

"I can’t wait to see who applies!"

Any individual, group or organisation can apply and criteria include showing participation in the arts, diversity, and engagement with young people.

Previous applications in the past year have included Porirua Visual Poetry Jam ($4000), Purely Pastel exhibition ($3500), Titahi Bay Beach Festival ($10,000), StarJam ($4000) and IHC New Zealand Incorporated, DJ Foundations Programme, $5500.

There is another round of funding closing in October this year - for more information, visit the Council website poriruacity.govt.nz/creative-communities-scheme, or pick up an application pack from Pātaka.

