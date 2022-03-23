Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Available For Our Creative Community

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 10:17 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Need some support to tap into your artistic and original side? The Creative Communities Scheme might have some funding for you.

The next round of the scheme, a partnership between Porirua City Council and Creative New Zealand to encourage local arts activities, closes on 13 April. It is for projects that will take place in our city between 25 May this year and 25 May, 2023.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says creativity exists in all our communities and hopes that people take full advantage of this scheme.

"You see the broadband boxes and the beautiful art work on the buildings in Ferry Place - these are examples we see every day of art work that has taken place from our talented residents," she says.

"It’s tough times with Covid in our world, so it’s more important than ever that this funding is available so people and groups can deliver things that will make Porirua that much more beautiful and give them a chance to be involved in creativity.

"This funding supports the wonderful diversity and artistic cultural traditions we know we have in Porirua, and it allows young people to engage with the arts.

"I can’t wait to see who applies!"

Any individual, group or organisation can apply and criteria include showing participation in the arts, diversity, and engagement with young people.

Previous applications in the past year have included Porirua Visual Poetry Jam ($4000), Purely Pastel exhibition ($3500), Titahi Bay Beach Festival ($10,000), StarJam ($4000) and IHC New Zealand Incorporated, DJ Foundations Programme, $5500.

There is another round of funding closing in October this year - for more information, visit the Council website poriruacity.govt.nz/creative-communities-scheme, or pick up an application pack from Pātaka.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>



The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 