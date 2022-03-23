Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mena Antonio Appointed New Caritas Chief Executive

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Caritas

The new Chief Executive/Kaiwhakahaere Mātua for the Catholic social justice agency Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is Ms Mena Antonio.

Mena Antonio has worked for major corporations in the UK for five years before returning home to complete professional qualifications in law and postgraduate studies in business. She has a deep understanding of the NGO sector including leadership in strategy, risk management, legal and financial compliance and people management across highly regulated sectors.

Caritas Board Chair Keith Wedlock says the Board is excited about Ms Antonio taking the helm at Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The mix of professional skills that Mena brings to the role are complemented by a practical commitment to community building, justice and peace. The board are confident they've found someone able to lead the organisation in challenging times, to lead Caritas on the next phase of its journey and to respond in the fullness of Catholic social teaching. Mena has a good balance of social enterprise and social justice skillsets in governance and operational roles" said Mr Wedlock.

Ms Antonio becomes the first Chief Executive of Pacific descent and has been involved with Caritas in other ways. Her Samoan and Tokelauan heritage helped deepen connections with Oceania partners on recent Caritas assignments in Samoa and Fiji.

'One memorable visit with Caritas Samoa was to Moamoa Theological College where my grandfather, from the Tokelau atoll Nukunonu, trained as a Catechist. My late father, Nikolao Pali'i, was Head Catechist at Holy Family parish, Porirua for years. To me this role continues the calling my parents and their parents before was heeded, to be in service of the people we are called to serve.'

Ms Antonio has 20-plus years working on and with Boards and executive teams and is well placed to bring her skills as a professional director, fundraiser, leadership coach and community engagement practitioner to lead Caritas into the next phase of its development in these challenging times.

In addition to her significant professional qualifications and experience Mena believes in the value of community and seeks to live out the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. She founded a charity in Masterton bringing together leaders and teen parents through a mentoring programme aiming to build equitable and diverse communities. Mena's ability to create leadership events engaging some of New Zealand's celebrated and innovative speakers has attracted significant funding support for teen parents and their children.

'Engaging the voice of women and children is critical to good decision-making to ensure all people flourish. I want to enhance this work in Caritas,' said Ms Antonio. In all endeavours she leans on the scripture Joshua 1:9 Have not I commanded you. Be strong, vigorous and courageous. Be not afraid, neither be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

Ms Antonio is a member of the St Patrick's parish in Wairarapa, where she and husband Richard have raised their two daughters.

