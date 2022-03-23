Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Daylight Saving To End To New Sound Of Tsunami Sirens

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

If you’re still napping around midday Sunday April 3, enjoying an extra hour or two of sleep daylight saving brings, be prepared for a harsh wakeup call if you live in the Rodney, Waitākere Ranges or Hibiscus and Bays areas.

That’s because Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) will be testing the region’s tsunami siren network.

The scheduled six-monthly siren test will sound at noon with one important change; it will be a combination of alert sounds, and voice instructions advising what actions residents should take.

There will be no Emergency Mobile Alert (EMA) sent to mobile phones during this testing; this platform is tested separately at a national level at a later date.

So be prepared at midday when the tsunami siren will sound for no longer than 5 minutes. In an emergency, tones will last for longer.

The team is urging people not to panic when the sirens sound and reminding them they don't have to do anything except recognise the sound and know what it is.

“It’s important to test the sirens to make sure they’re working and to remind Aucklanders what they sound like. There’s no cause for alarm during the testing and no action is required by the public.”, Auckland Emergency Management’s General Manager Paul Amaral says.

The test is routine, carried out twice yearly at the change of daylight saving. In 2021, the tsunami sirens were not tested in September changeover due to the COVID-19 Alert Level.

New siren sounds

The new tsunami sirens will be a combination of alert sounds, and voice instructions on what you should do.

The voice message is deliberately recorded slowly to compensate for the reverberations and echoes that occur when using large public address systems in a wide-open space.

New tsunami siren pattern & test message:

“Attention Please. This is a test of the Auckland Emergency Management Tsunami Siren Network. The next sound you hear will be the standard emergency warning signal.”

Siren tone (5x “whoops”)

“In the event of a siren activation, follow the instructions that accompany this signal. Thank you.”

Check and listen to the siren sound sample on AEM website

Stay informed and prepared

The sirens are only “one of a range of alerting methods” AEM uses to warn the public of a tsunami emergency.

“We will always use a range of different types of alerts to get the message out during a tsunami emergency. The sirens will help warn people in the evacuation zone who are outside enjoying the day, while the radio, TV, online sources and Emergency Mobile Alert systems will help reach people who may be inside or distracted.”

Paul says if members of the public hear the siren, but are unable to understand every word, they should always check their mobile phone for an Emergency Mobile Alert, online sources, or the media to seek more information.

It’s a good opportunity for families and friends to have conversations about planning for emergencies, especially preparing grab bags or agreeing on meeting places if you are not together.

“Find out if you live in a tsunami evacuation zone and what you need to do to be safe.”

To find out if you are in a tsunami evacuation zone check out AEM’s hazards viewer.

For more information, visit Auckland Emergency Management website.

Follow AEM’s Facebook and Twitter channels to receive their latest updates.

Download The Red Cross Hazards App for free from your mobile app store. The app is a useful tool to help you get through emergencies and receive disaster alerts for your selected area.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>



The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 