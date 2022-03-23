Police Seek Sightings Of Missing Taupō Man

Taupō Police are seeking any information and sightings of 50-year-old

Michael Yewen.

Michael was last seen by family in Taupō on 3 February 2022.

Police and his family hold concerns for his safety.

Taupō Police are interested in any sightings of Michael’s black and white E Speed e-bike (similar to picture) since 3 February 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and reference Police file number 220228/8304.

Alternately information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



