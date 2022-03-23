Changes To Covid-19 Policies - Marlborough District Council

Earlier today the Prime Minister announced upcoming changes for My Vaccine Pass requirements, QR codes, vaccination mandates and gathering limits.

The key changes are:

QR codes are no longer mandatory from 25 March at 11:59pm

My Vaccine Pass is no longer mandatory from 4 April at 11:59pm

The vaccination mandate is removed for education, Police and Defence Force workers from 4 April at 11:59pm

Gathering limits at the Red setting increase to 200 indoors; there are no limits outdoors from 25 March at 11:59pm.

Marlborough District Council will therefore:

Cease the use of QR codes from 26 March. Signage will be removed by end of this week

Cease the requirement to show a My Vaccine Pass at libraries from 26 March

Review its Vaccination Policy for Workers and COVID-19 Risk Assessment procedures.

Chief Executive Mark Wheeler said: “I’d like to thank the Marlborough public for how they have interacted with Council staff during the recent Covid restrictions. People have been respectful and done their best to work with us. Many people used our online services or attended community meetings remotely.”

“I’d also like to thank Council staff for going above and beyond. All staff have had to be flexible and work in new ways to maintain health and safety. Council was able to maintain all of its essential services.”

“I know that for some staff, juggling the demands of family and the workplace has been difficult at times.”

He noted there were still high rates of Omicron in the community so the Council’s current safety protocols for staff will remain for now.

The protocols are:

Maintaining team bubbles and remote working arrangements

Mask wearing and restricting movement around the workplace

Conducting meetings virtually whenever possible

Practicing good hygiene, hand washing and sanitising.

“We will review our staff protocols again in two weeks’ time.”

