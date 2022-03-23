Vaccine Pass Requirements To Be Removed For Council Facilities

Hastings District Council will be removing vaccine pass requirements from all its facilities and administration buildings from April 5, following the Ministry of Health announcement today.

Council chief executive Nigel Bickle said the decision was based on the direction provided by Government today.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and Government advice, but for now these restrictions are being lifted from April 5.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst welcomed the announcement.

“This is good news - it has been a really challenging time for our community, and this is a positive step to getting back to life as we enjoy it.

“We’re also so pleased that, from that same date, we will be able to start organising outdoor community events which all the community can attend, with no limits on numbers or vaccine pass requirements.”

