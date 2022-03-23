Vaccine Pass Requirements To Be Removed For Council Facilities
Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council
Hastings District Council will be removing vaccine pass
requirements from all its facilities and administration
buildings from April 5, following the Ministry of Health
announcement today.
Council chief executive Nigel
Bickle said the decision was based on the direction provided
by Government today.
“We will continue to monitor
the situation and Government advice, but for now these
restrictions are being lifted from April
5.”
Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst welcomed the
announcement.
“This is good news - it has been a
really challenging time for our community, and this is a
positive step to getting back to life as we enjoy
it.
“We’re also so pleased that, from that same
date, we will be able to start organising outdoor community
events which all the community can attend, with no limits on
numbers or vaccine pass
requirements.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion... More>>