Preparation Crucial As Heavy Rain Continues

Be prepared is the very strong message from Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson as the region braces for a second night of heavy rain.

Record rainfall was last night recorded in some areas with parts of the Coast completely cut off as the bridge at Tokomaru Bay dropped out and roads were closed due to flooding.

The Tairāwhiti Emergency Response Team are advising all community members to prepare for further inundation overnight as heavy rain is expected to continue through to the early hours of tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

Mr Wilson is urging people to stay home. “There are a number of roads closed due to slips and flooding, and we ask that everyone restrict their travel until assessments can be made.”

A state of emergency was declared at 6.30am for the entire region after a very rough night for many, particularly up the Coast.

“Flooding to date has been concentrated around Te Puia, Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay, however we know there are areas effected all across the region,” says Mr Wilson.

The Hikuwai River peaked at 12.5m but has since dropped. The CDEM Emergency Coordination Centre is in full swing with all emergency services in attendance and working together to ensure the community are safe.

“We’re currently working with our partner agencies to gain access to essential items such as medications. Anyone needing help shouldn’t hesitate to call us and we can link them with the appropriate services.

“We’re expecting more rain over the next few hours which will undoubtedly bring more severe impacts for the region. I ask our community to check in on each other, and please reach out if you need support.”

Keep an eye on the Council website and the Council and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Facebook pages for the latest of information.

To report anything, contact Council on 0800 653 800 or www.gdc.govt.nz or Facebook’s Tairāwhiti Civil Defence or Gisborne District Council pages.

