Serious Crash - SH35, Tirohanga, Opotoki - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a single-vehicle collision

on SH35 in Tirohanga, Opotoki.

Police were notified at 5:37pm.

Diversions are in place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

More information will be provided when available.

