Construction Starts On Karori Town Centre

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 9:45 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Work on the Karori Town Centre: Public Space Improvement Project starts next month, enhancing the area’s shelter, comfort and appeal for residents and visitors alike.

The upgrade includes comfortable sheltered space for the public to enjoy, an upgrade to the lighting, more planting, and greater accessibility for moving around the space. This includes renewed accessibility parking to meet NZ standards, a new accessible ramp and connection between England Lane and the existing Community facilities in the rear car park.

Mayor Andy Foster says this upgrade will provide a great communal space for everyone to enjoy – as locals helped design it.

“Improving simple elements such as lighting, seating and new planting as well as including specific Karori themes, will make this area a brighter and more inviting place for the community.

“This project has been in the works for a while, which involved a small working group to produce ideas that would enhance and support how Karori people like to live.

“We also worked closely with the whole community, delivering a design based on feedback from the public and Karori residents.”

This upgrade won’t just be beneficial for people using this space, modern design elements have been included that pick up the accents of Karori’s flourishing wildlife says Chief Planning Officer, Liam Hodgetts.

“The new plantings and materials pick up this theme by incorporating a selection of trees, plants and garden bed materials that support micro habitats and strengthen further greening across the site.”

Key design features include etched artwork reflecting the Karori stream catchment as it flows out to the South Coast.

Karori’s name derives from the phrase ‘the rope of bird snares’ in Te Reo Māori. It refers to the hunting of birds in the area before urbanisation started circa 1840s. Both the original Te Reo Māori name of Karori ‘te kaha-o-ngarore’ and its direct translation will be featured within the Square.

Katherine Mansfield’s relationship to Karori will also be represented with extracts from her short story expressed in the Square, and reflection of Karori’s Stream network will be represented through a paving artwork accompanied with a panel text work.

England Lane will have better access to the Community Centre, the Arts and Craft Centre and the Recreation Centre and there will be better pedestrian connections across the car park.

John Filmore Contracting Ltd will be setting up on site from the week of 11-17 April, and getting ready to begin construction April/May. Construction is expected to be completed in October 2022.

There will be some disruption to the rear car park, but the majority of the car park will remain open and operational throughout the project build. The Library Square will be delivered in stages to ensure access to the Library and Cafe are retained throughout works.

You can find out more information about the project and view the render designs on the Karori Town Centre: Public Space Improvement Project page.

