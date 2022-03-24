Matamata Police seeking information following assault

Matamata Police are investigating a serious incident that took place in

Matamata on Monday 21 March.

One person was left with serious injuries following an assault at a private

property.

As part of the investigation Police are appealing to the public for any

dashcam footage.

We are asking anyone who may have been driving along Firth Street, between

Peria Road and Station Road, or on Tainui Street, between Firth Street and

Broadway, on Monday 21 March between 9.15pm and 9.30pm to check their

dashcams.

Police know there were a number of commercial vehicles travelling that route

and are asking for those drivers to please get in touch if they have footage

from that time.

Anyone with information should call Police on 105 or provide information

online at https://105.police.govt.nz and quote file number 220322/9613.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

