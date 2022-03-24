Matamata Police seeking information following assault
Thursday, 24 March 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Matamata Police are investigating a serious incident that
took place in
Matamata on Monday 21 March.
One person
was left with serious injuries following an assault at a
private
property.
As part of the investigation Police
are appealing to the public for any
dashcam footage.
We
are asking anyone who may have been driving along Firth
Street, between
Peria Road and Station Road, or on Tainui
Street, between Firth Street and
Broadway, on Monday 21
March between 9.15pm and 9.30pm to check
their
dashcams.
Police know there were a number of
commercial vehicles travelling that route
and are asking
for those drivers to please get in touch if they have
footage
from that time.
Anyone with information should
call Police on 105 or provide information
online at
https://105.police.govt.nz and quote file number
220322/9613.
Alternatively information can be provided
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion... More>>