Busy Weekend For The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

On Friday, March 18, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a farm in Whakamaru for a patient who had sustained a serious hip injury from a fall. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, Saturday March 19, the helicopter was tasked to a trail ride event in Marotiri where a teenager had a crash in a remote part of the course. The helicopter was able to land near the patient and the patient was treated and flown to Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was then immediately dispatched to Thames for a patient who required urgent transport. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later that night, the helicopter was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on SH5, where a patient was seriously injured. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic RSI'd (Rapid Sequence Intubation) the patient at the scene before flying them to Waikato Hospital.

On the morning of Sunday, March 20, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter responded to a callout to Tongariro National Park, where a patient had suffered from a medical event. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

At around lunchtime, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter returned to Tongariro National Park for a woman suffering from a serious medical condition. She was treated and transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

