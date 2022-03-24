Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Redeployments Supporting COVID Pressures On Health System

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is redeploying clinical and non-clinical staff into areas of need to support COVID-19 pressures in the community and hospital settings.

COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Chris McKenna said regional daily case numbers continue to show more than 1000 new cases a day with currently 6781 cases in the region, resulting in growing hospitalisations and workforce pressures within community health settings.

“We are expecting COVID cases in the community will continue to rise before we start to see a decline,” said Mrs McKenna.

“Redeploying staff is a key part of our COVID-19 preparedness planning model and is now very much in full swing as there are areas of high need as well as workforce implications due to staff being away from work and in isolation.”

There are 40 people currently in Hawke’s Bay Hospital with COVID-19, with four people requiring Intensive Care support. The mobilisation of COVID wards is working well and surveillance testing of asymptomatic inpatients on general wards is preventing outbreaks, as it has been designed to do.

With a significant number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and pressure in the Emergency Department, the DHB is redeploying clinical staff to cover rosters, as well as aged residential facilities, where required. Redeployments or logistics support into primary care and welfare hubs is also occurring to support the regional COVID response.

“We have been preparing for this surge and are now in full operational mode to best manage through this next phase,” said Mrs McKenna.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Ash said there were impacts, as expected, across services and planned care which were being deferred or significantly reduced at this time.

Current impacts included non-urgent planned care services being deferred across all specialties, many outpatient appointments being rescheduled or shifted to virtual consultations, district nursing prioritising urgent care, and the nurse-led overnight clinic at City Medical, Napier, needing to temporarily close during the hours of 9pm and 8am.

“We are constantly working to minimise impacts where we can, but they are varied across the rohe and we thank people for their understanding while contingencies are put in place to manage patient and staff safety during this COVID surge phase.

“While Napier’s City Medical services will stay open until 9pm, the nurse-led overnight clinic (9pm and 8am) will temporarily close and be reviewed in a fortnight’s time. This is because the clinic cannot be safely resourced at this time as all available ED resource is needed to cover the high volume of presentations into Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department,” he said.

Anyone living in Napier or Hastings district requiring immediate medical attention after 9pm should present to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department or in an emergency always call 111.

Mr Ash said from today, the DHB would publish twice weekly updates on service impacts to its website and Facebook page.

Regional leaders and local media would also be kept well informed.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 