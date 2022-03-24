Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Warn Of WhatsApp Scam

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 2:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Police want to warn people to be wary of a WhatsApp scam circulating at the 
moment.

In this case scammers use WhatsApp to impersonate family members or friends 
in difficulty and in particular need of money. This type of scam has evolved 
from fraudsters impersonating a bank, Police or a government agency.

Victims of this scam have received a message from an unknown number, claiming 
to be a loved one who has just lost their phone and got a replacement.

The scammer then attempts to obtain the victim’s credit card information.

These kinds of scams run constantly and while most people will not respond or 
buy into them, some people are more vulnerable.

We urge people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family 
members, to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers 
and don't become victims.

Please remember that a bank, Police, or a government agency will never 
contact you out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank 
details.

Police’s message on scams like this is simple – do not engage with anyone 
on the phone, and if you think you are being scammed report the incident 
immediately.

If you are in doubt as to a person's legitimacy ask if you can call them 
back, or if they are claiming to be a family member or friend ask them a 
personal question – for example their date of birth, maiden name, pet name 
or name of a sibling.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam, in person, over the phone or 
online, should immediately report it to their bank, and then to their local 
Police.

Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
