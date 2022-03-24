Police Warn Of WhatsApp Scam



Police want to warn people to be wary of a WhatsApp scam circulating at the

moment.

In this case scammers use WhatsApp to impersonate family members or friends

in difficulty and in particular need of money. This type of scam has evolved

from fraudsters impersonating a bank, Police or a government agency.

Victims of this scam have received a message from an unknown number, claiming

to be a loved one who has just lost their phone and got a replacement.

The scammer then attempts to obtain the victim’s credit card information.

These kinds of scams run constantly and while most people will not respond or

buy into them, some people are more vulnerable.

We urge people to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family

members, to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers

and don't become victims.

Please remember that a bank, Police, or a government agency will never

contact you out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank

details.

Police’s message on scams like this is simple – do not engage with anyone

on the phone, and if you think you are being scammed report the incident

immediately.

If you are in doubt as to a person's legitimacy ask if you can call them

back, or if they are claiming to be a family member or friend ask them a

personal question – for example their date of birth, maiden name, pet name

or name of a sibling.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam, in person, over the phone or

online, should immediately report it to their bank, and then to their local

Police.

© Scoop Media

