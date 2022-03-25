Severe Weather Watches

Issued at: 8:37pm Thursday, 24th March 2022

Situation

A low lies to the east of the North Island. An associated slow-moving front is expected to bring further heavy rain to the east of the North Island south of Gisborne City overnight tonight (Thursday) and much of Friday, where Heavy Rain Warnings and Watch remain in force. Gale southerlies are expected for Wellington, Horowhenua Kapiti Coast and Marlborough Sounds, also the Tararua District, Hawke's Bay and southern Gisborne, where Strong Wind Watches are in force. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 8:36pm Thursday, 24th March 2022

Area: Gisborne south of Gisborne City

Valid: 9:00pm Thursday to 11:00pm Friday

Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Strong Wind Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 8:36pm Thursday, 24th March 2022

Area: Coastal Tararua District, coastal Hawke's Bay including the Wairoa District, and Gisborne south of the City

Valid: 3:00pm Friday to 12:00am Saturday

Southerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

© Scoop Media

