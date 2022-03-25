Half Price Trips For Public Transport Users

It’s not an April Fools’ Day joke; all CityLink and BusLink services in Northland and Total Mobility Whangarei services will be half price from 01 April.

Rick Stolwerk, who chairs Northland’s Regional Transport Committee, says the discounts will run until 30 June and will be funded by Waka Kotahi.

"The discounts were announced recently by central government to provide lower-cost transport options for many New Zealanders and encourage a shift from private vehicles."

Councilor Stolwerk says the discount will apply to all CityLink and BusLink services in Northland and Total Mobility Whangarei services.

"Total Mobility clients will get a 50% discount on their normal subsidised fare, the amount of subsidy available will continue to be capped as per normal scheme rules."

Passengers on all of the participating services don’t have to do anything, the discount will be automatically taken off when they pay for their ride.

General information about transport in Northland is available at www.nrc.govt.nz/transport

