Hard-wired For Creativity: Finalists Named For Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award Competition

Friday, 25 March 2022, 10:00 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Twenty-six artists from across New Zealand have been named as finalists for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, the annual competition which challenges Kiwi creatives to transform the iconic agricultural product into inspiring art.

Hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award is approaching its 25th year and is recognised as a celebration of true ingenuity.

President of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, James Allen, says he has always been impressed by artwork entered into the awards.

“I am always in awe of the art that is crafted with number 8 wire, which is a challenging feat in itself, let alone the profound meanings and reflections that lie behind the works.

“It is a privilege to support a platform that has connected our urban and rural communities for 25 years now, and I am very much looking forward to seeing what is in store for the Fieldays No.8 Wire exhibition this year.”

This year’s award-winners will be selected by carver, sculptor, and multi-disciplinary artist Eugene Kara, via a blind judging process which keeps the entrant identities confidential from the judge. The competition culminates in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening this year on Friday 22 April.

A practicing artist for 30 years with iwi affiliations to Ngaati Korokii Kahukura, Eugene has recently been involved in several large-scale projects, including Hamilton’s central city jetty with five sculptural pillars representing ancestral stories from local hapuu.

“The innovative use of material and process is hardwired in me, as a maker and a sculptor” says Eugene.

“For the 2022 winner, I’ll be looking for art that evokes tension and harnesses the curious mind, drawing people back to discover something new every time.”

The winner will receive a cash prize of $7,000. Prizes of $1,000 and $500 are presented for the second and third place winners respectively. Further prizes are also awarded for People’s Choice and President’s Choice.

The 2022 finalists for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award are:

  • Siobhan Barnard, Palmerston North
  • Annie Bourque, Southland
  • Dagmar Elliott, Te Awamutu
  • Elizabeth Farnell, Warkworth
  • Gina Ferguson, Auckland (two works)
  • Helen Fuller, Waiheke
  • Sharleen Gamble, Napier (two works)
  • Bev Goodwin, Auckland
  • Tony Gray, Morrinsville
  • Jevon Howe, Pukekohe
  • Sandra Jermyn, Marlborough (two works)
  • Lee Johnston, Maungatautari
  • Gloria Judd, Auckland
  • Asaki Kajima, Napier
  • Jane Mortimer and Dave Sole, Hamilton
  • John Mulholland, Warkworth
  • Heather Olesen, Morrinsville
  • Susan Rhodes, Hamilton
  • Tim Russell, Auckland (two works)
  • Alexandra Ryan, Auckland
  • Ricks Terstappen, Hastings
  • Dinah and Mark Walker, Auckland
  • Niederer, Bay of Plenty
  • Pedro, Auckland

2022 competition details:

  • First prize: $7,000
  • Second prize: $1,000
  • Third prize: $500
  • President’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher
  • People’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher
  • Winners announced/award ceremony: 5.30pm, Thursday 21 April 2022
  • Exhibition: Friday 22 April – Monday 23 May 2022
  • Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am – 5pm.
