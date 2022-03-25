Hard-wired For Creativity: Finalists Named For Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award Competition

Twenty-six artists from across New Zealand have been named as finalists for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, the annual competition which challenges Kiwi creatives to transform the iconic agricultural product into inspiring art.

Hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award is approaching its 25th year and is recognised as a celebration of true ingenuity.

President of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, James Allen, says he has always been impressed by artwork entered into the awards.

“I am always in awe of the art that is crafted with number 8 wire, which is a challenging feat in itself, let alone the profound meanings and reflections that lie behind the works.

“It is a privilege to support a platform that has connected our urban and rural communities for 25 years now, and I am very much looking forward to seeing what is in store for the Fieldays No.8 Wire exhibition this year.”

This year’s award-winners will be selected by carver, sculptor, and multi-disciplinary artist Eugene Kara, via a blind judging process which keeps the entrant identities confidential from the judge. The competition culminates in a month-long exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost Galleries & Shop, opening this year on Friday 22 April.

A practicing artist for 30 years with iwi affiliations to Ngaati Korokii Kahukura, Eugene has recently been involved in several large-scale projects, including Hamilton’s central city jetty with five sculptural pillars representing ancestral stories from local hapuu.

“The innovative use of material and process is hardwired in me, as a maker and a sculptor” says Eugene.

“For the 2022 winner, I’ll be looking for art that evokes tension and harnesses the curious mind, drawing people back to discover something new every time.”

The winner will receive a cash prize of $7,000. Prizes of $1,000 and $500 are presented for the second and third place winners respectively. Further prizes are also awarded for People’s Choice and President’s Choice.

The 2022 finalists for the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award are:

Siobhan Barnard, Palmerston North

Annie Bourque, Southland

Dagmar Elliott, Te Awamutu

Elizabeth Farnell, Warkworth

Gina Ferguson, Auckland (two works)

Helen Fuller, Waiheke

Sharleen Gamble, Napier (two works)

Bev Goodwin, Auckland

Tony Gray, Morrinsville

Jevon Howe, Pukekohe

Sandra Jermyn, Marlborough (two works)

Lee Johnston, Maungatautari

Gloria Judd, Auckland

Asaki Kajima, Napier

Jane Mortimer and Dave Sole, Hamilton

John Mulholland, Warkworth

Heather Olesen, Morrinsville

Susan Rhodes, Hamilton

Tim Russell, Auckland (two works)

Alexandra Ryan, Auckland

Ricks Terstappen, Hastings

Dinah and Mark Walker, Auckland

Niederer, Bay of Plenty

Pedro, Auckland

2022 competition details: First prize: $7,000

Second prize: $1,000

Third prize: $500

President’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

People’s Choice: $100 ArtsPost voucher

Winners announced/award ceremony: 5.30pm, Thursday 21 April 2022

Exhibition: Friday 22 April – Monday 23 May 2022

Venue: ArtsPost, 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Open daily 10am – 5pm.

