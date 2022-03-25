No More QR Scanning On Metlink Services As Part Of Latest Covid-19 Changes

Following the Government’s latest COVID-19 announcement earlier this week, Metlink has confirmed that masks will still be required to travel on all services but scanning QR codes will no longer be necessary from 11:59pm today.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager of Metlink, says while scanning has been retired, customers will still see the QR codes onboard bus, rail and ferry services.

“Customers will still see the QR code posters and stickers on buses, ferries and trains. We’re leaving them in place for now should they need to be reactivated in the future. QR codes have played an important part in keeping our communities safe but the Government are confident that the high number of vaccinated people in our region and the wearing of masks on public transport will be sufficient protection under the red traffic lights setting,” says Scott Gallacher.

Throughout all alert levels and traffic light settings Metlink has continued its COVID-19 deep cleaning regime to reduce the chance of transmission and give passengers extra peace of mind.

Like many industries, public transport and the Metlink network has been impacted by COVID-19 and the omicron variant, with around 100-150 staff impacted over the last few weeks.

“Despite the unavailability of some of our frontline staff as a result of Omicron, the Metlink team continues to deliver full weekday timetables to the best of our ability, with some unplanned bus cancellations and a number of pre-planned cancellations in place for rail.

“I want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding. Cancellations can be hugely disrupting, but under the circumstances the network is holding up very well. A credit to the Metlink team of drivers, engineers, ticket teams, mechanics, schedulers, cleaners, and planners,” adds Scott Gallacher.

Passengers can keep up to date with all COVID-19 and service changes on the Metlink network by visiting www.metlink.org.nz or downloading the Metlink app.

© Scoop Media

