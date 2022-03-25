UPDATE - Raglan homicide investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson:

Waikato Police continue the homicide investigation into the death of Jade Pui, 42, who died in Raglan on 26 January.

Police were called to Wainui Road where Mr Pui was located deceased in his vehicle under suspicious circumstances.

A team of investigators have been conducting inquiries and speaking to the public in attempts to piece together what occurred.

The investigation team is particularly interested in the movements of a black Suzuki Swift, which was seen travelling between Hamilton and Raglan between 4pm and 8pm on Wednesday, 26 January.

We are interested in that vehicle and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our inquiry team.

The investigation into finding those responsible for Mr Pui’s death is ongoing, and Police are following strong lines of inquiry.

We'd like to thank the public for the information we have received.

We understand these incidents can be distressing, but please be reassured we will endeavour to hold those responsible to account.

Anyone with any information or sightings of the vehicle should contact Police

via 105 and quote file number 220126/6493, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously

on 0800 555 111.



© Scoop Media

