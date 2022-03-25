Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Asks What Our District’s Landscapes Mean To You?

Friday, 25 March 2022, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is asking for the community’s views on what people value most about a range of priority landscapes across the district. The feedback will help Council draft landscape schedules to be included in the Queenstown Lakes District Plan.

A landscape schedule describes the values and elements of an area that people care about. They are used to assess resource consent applications and determine what development can be accommodated in the area without compromising these values and elements.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development Tony Avery encouraged people to consider the specific areas identified through the process and to share what it is about these locations that matters most.

“We want to know what our district’s distinctive landscapes mean to you, and what you value about our lakes, rivers, alpine, high country and rural character areas,” said Mr Avery.

“These values could include how an area looks, the quality and quantity of its vegetation and wildlife, your own experience of being in the landscape, the impact it has on your sense of wellbeing, its historic or cultural significance, what it tells us about how it was created, and the recreational benefits we get from it.”

Council is drafting one schedule of landscape values for each of the 29 identified areas plus the entire Upper Clutha rural character landscape following direction from the Environment Court.

“Using the Queenstown Hill and Ferry Hill outstanding natural feature as an example, some may regularly enjoy using this area’s public walking tracks and value the recreational opportunities provided there, while others might love the spectacular views from the Queenstown Hill summit,” said Mr Avery.

“This is the stuff we want to hear about. By sharing your feedback you can help us capture what’s important to the community and include it in our toolkit for assessing development proposals.”

Following this feedback process the landscape schedules will be completed and formally notified as a District Plan Change later in the year.

To find out more about the priority areas identified in QLDC’s landscape schedules and to share your feedback, head to letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/landscape-schedules. Prior registration as a Let’s Talk user is required.

Mr Avery encouraged anyone with questions about the project to contact a QLDC duty planner during office hours, by phoning 03 441 0499 (Queenstown) or 03 443 0024 (Wānaka), or by emailing pdpsubmissions@qldc.govt.nz.

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Sunday 3 April 2022.

