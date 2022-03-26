Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Digital Boost For Disability Data: Figure.NZ And Stats NZ Launch Aotearoa Disability Figures

Saturday, 26 March 2022, 6:39 am
Press Release: Figure.NZ

An Online Tool Making New Zealand’s Disability Data Easy And Accessible For Communities

Friday 25th March, 2022

Yesterday’s launch of the Aotearoa Disability Figures project brought together over 60 members of the disability and data communities, including Disability Rights Commissioner, Paula Tesoriero, and Government Statistician & Chief Executive of Stats NZ, Mark Sowden, for timely kōrero on the power of data for disability inclusion and advocacy, with a helpful tool to put data back in the hands of communities.

Access to data about our communities can be an important tool to advocate for ourselves; amplify stories from our communities; and get critical support from funders, government, and other decision-makers. Yet to date, data on disability in Aotearoa has often been inaccessible and hard to reach for the very communities it’s about.

Figure.NZ CEO, Ngapera Riley, who emceed the launch noted that this was an especially critical issue during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Omicron surge, where disabled people have been disproportionately affected both by the pandemic and our societal responses to it.

In response to requests from the disabled community, and building on the success of previous projects enhancing access to Māori and Pacific data, the team at Figure.NZ, partnered with Stats NZ to develop “Aotearoa Disability Figures”, a free and open tool for communities to easily access data about themselves and their experiences.

At the launch, Disability Rights Commissioner, Paula Tesoriero MNZM said, “Data is the foundation of change. We need it desperately to understand our disability population, because if we don’t understand it, it’s harder to make the change that we all know needs to happen.”

“The better and the more data we have, the harder it is for our issues to be ignored”, she says.

Government Statistician and Stats NZ Chief Executive, Mark Sowden shared Tesoriero’s sentiments, sharing “For me, this is about making sure that a large group of our population, those in the disability community, have the right access to the right data, when and how you need it”.

"Ensuring that different community groups represented in data have access to that data is really important to us at Stats NZ. We want to see more disabled organisations and the wider disability community have access to quality data to support their critical mahi."

During the tool demonstration, led by disabled and neurodivergent Chief Design & Product Officer at Figure.NZ, Nat Dudley, many disabled community members remarked how the tool would make their jobs and advocacy easier, and shared the struggles they had faced in not being able to access this data previously.

“We know that data is one part of driving to a better future, but the other parts are the stories, the analysis, and the lived experience of our communities.” Dudley said, highlighting the importance of building on this work to further improve accessibility of data in New Zealand, and the need for recording data that speaks to the experiences of disabled people with intersecting and marginalised identities, such as tāngata hauā and tāngata whaikaha Māori, and members of the rainbow community.

To conclude the launch, Figure.NZ Data Officer, Anton Sammons, who is a prominent member of the Aotearoa Deaf Community, invited disability organisations, community members, and others interested in the tool to make use of the free training that Figure.NZ will be providing.

“I am excited about this project, because we have made another step towards a more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand. I look forward to people learning more about the disabled community in a user-friendly way that is accessible and usable to everyone.” he says.

Figure.NZ and our partners at Stats NZ invite you all to explore the tool for yourselves, at https://disability.figure.nz and make use of this data to support your stories and amplify your impact for disability inclusion.

If you’d like to attend a training on how to use this tool, and it’s accessibility features, you can follow https://blog.figure.nz/introducing-aotearoa-disability-figures-4afde0f9e639 for public session availability, or email Nat Dudley on nat@figure.nz to book a tailored session for your group or organisation.

Event details

Event: Aotearoa Disability Figures Project Launch

Thursday 24th March 2022 10:30am -11:30am, via Zoom

Hosted by: Figure.NZ Trust with the support of Statistics New Zealand.

Speakers: Paula Tesoriero MNZM, Disability Rights Commissioner; Mark Sowden, Government Statistician and Chief Executive of Stats NZ; Ngapera Riley, CEO Figure.NZ, and Nat Dudley and Anton Sammons of the Figure.NZ team behind the tool

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Figure.NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 