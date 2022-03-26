Rail And Maritime Transport Union Registers Protest Against Importation Of Phosphate To NZ From Occupied Western Sahara

On Saturday, March 18, Heiner Benecke, Branch Secretary of RMTU Lyttleton, handed over a protest letter to Ravensdown staff in Christchurch, to register the union's opposition to Ravendown's ongoing importation of phosphate mined in occupied Western Sahara.

This letter was issued on the occasion of the arrival of a new vessel, the Stoney Stream, arriving in Lyttleton harbour carrying hundreds of tonnes of 'blood phosphate' from occupied Western Sahara on behalf of Ravensdown.

In the letter, the RMTU strongly supports the Saharawi people's right to self determination, condemns the violation of the human rights of Saharawi in occupied Western Sahara, and expresses concern over Morocco's exploitation of natural resources in the territory.

The letter also urges the New Zealand Government to ensure that companies like Ravensdown halt imports of phosphates from the region, until the legal status of Western Sahara is determined, and the Saharawi people are given the right to self-determination.

