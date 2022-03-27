Further Update: Fatal Crash, Palmerston North - Central
Sunday, 27 March 2022, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a second person has died following the
crash at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Road,
Palmerston North, yesterday.
Emergency services were
called to the single-vehicle crash about 4pm.
One
person died at the scene.
Another person was
critically injured, however they later died in
hospital.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
continuing.
