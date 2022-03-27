Further Update: Fatal Crash, Palmerston North - Central

Police can confirm a second person has died following the crash at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Road, Palmerston North, yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 4pm.

One person died at the scene.

Another person was critically injured, however they later died in hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

